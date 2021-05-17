Interior Minister: Heads of Bulgarian Security Agencies Are on Leave

The cabinet announced the vacations of heads of security services after Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov announced in the morning that the heads of services had been released by the former prime minister Borissov on leave until September.

This was confirmed in the afternoon by the government's press service has now sent the exact dates to the media.

According to the announcement, the chairman of the State Intelligence Agency, Atanas Atanasov, is on unpaid leave from May 7, 2021 to September 5, 2021 inclusive.

The Chief of State National Security Agency (SANS) Dimitar Georgiev is on unpaid leave from May 7, 2021 to September 6, 2021 inclusive.

The Chairman of the State Agency "Technical Operations" Tsvetan Kitov is on paid study leave - from May 5, 2021 to May 21, 2021 inclusive.

According to the respective laws the leave could be authorized by the then acting Prime-minister Boyko Borissov.

Earlier in the day, in an interview, Rashkov announced that the heads of the country's security services had gone on unpaid leave together, following the news that there was a caretaker government.

However, the National Security Service pointed out that the head of the NSS, Brigadier General Emil Tonev, is not on leave. He was on forced three-week leave in March 2021 due to Covid-19 illness.

To date, the management of the NSS performs its duties fully and in full.

There are some speculations that the heads of security services went on unpaid leave, once the caretaker government was formed to avoid being dismissed from their positions.