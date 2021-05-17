EU Prepares Mission to Clean Space Garbage

World » EU | May 17, 2021, Monday // 12:39
Bulgaria: EU Prepares Mission to Clean Space Garbage

Every space mission launched from Earth often leaves the remains of the spacecraft still floating in space. This could endanger the next mission to space or even fall to Earth as happened to Chinese-made rockets some time ago.

This condition makes the space agency of the European Union, namely the European Space Agency or ESA, to prepare a special mission to clean up space debris that is floating in space and the amount is unknown.

Quoted from Space.com, ESA is collaborating with a Swiss startup called ClearSpace to prepare a mission to clean up space debris which will be carried out in 2025. An experimental mission called ClearSpace-1 will use a robot.

The robot launched has four arms and on its first mission will attempt to capture the Vega Secondary Payload Adapter (VESa), which was abandoned by the Vega ESA launcher in 2013. It is 800 kilometers from Earth and weighs about 100 kilograms.

ESA has signed funding of USD 104 million for the creation and preparation of this mission. However, the ClearSpace robot created is only disposable.

How it works - the ClearSpace robot will capture the object from low Earth orbit and then pull it down into the Earth’s atmosphere. Here, both the trash and the robot will burn up in the atmosphere.

According to the ESA’s claim, the low-Earth orbit layer is filled with a lot of space junk ranging from low-orbit satellites to launch vehicles from rocket or space launches. All of these objects travel at speeds of tens of thousands of kilometers per hour and can hit active satellites or any other spacecraft in their path.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ESA, space
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria