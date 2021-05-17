Caretaker Minister of Economy Will Initiate Inspection of State-owned Bulgarian Development Bank

A special commission will inspect Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to see why it has financed eight persons, 4 of whom may be indirectly linked to famous businessman and former MP Delyan Peevski.

This was announced by the caretaker Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov in an interview with BTV.

"I am appointing a commission for public control of funds and transparency, together with the Financial Control Agency, together with the audit department of the Ministry of Economy, and we will enter BDB to see how these funds are spent and why by statute and by law this bank has to help small businesses, and it gives almost 1 billion to 8 persons, 4 of whom are probably connected ", Petkov commented.

According to him, the other 4 big beneficiaries "are not accidental” as well.

The first 8 loans to the 8 big clients are for 946 million in total, each of them received over 118 million, which means that huge state funds were given to only 8 companies.

946 companies can be financed with such amount of money.

For four of these eight - there are also journalistic investigations about them, which show that probably has an indirect connection with Peevski.

“More than 500 million have been given to these companies,” said the caretaker Minister of Economy.

The spokesman of the caretaker government Anton Kutev commented on tv a well:

"Obviously, Minister Kiril Petkov knows more than I do about the inspection at the Bulgarian Development Bank. About 1 billion are given to 8 companies, which are anything but “small businesses”. The fact is that they are associated with several iconic faces. One is Delyan Peevski. For me, this is scandalous because it is a state-owned bank.”