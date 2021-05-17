School Students of Grades 7, 8 and 10 Resume In-Person Learning

Students in 7, 8 and 10 grades who were studying remotely from April 26return to classes today.

Seventh-, eighth- and tenth-graders will study in-person at least till the end of the month, along with grades 6th and 11th, according to health authorities’ orders. Also from today students from 5th and 9th grade, who returned to classes on April 26, switch over from in-person to remote learning.

For twelfth-graders, the school year ended on Friday.

Students in the primary school, from 1st through 4th grade continue to study in-person without interruption from April 12. From now on, in-person learning is possible for all students from 5th through 11th grade in schools where there is only one class of the respective grade.

Meanwhile, school principals from the Union of Employers in the National Education System insisted that all students should return to classes from June 1.

At 10 am today, caretaker Minister of Education and Science Nikolay Denkov will present the priorities of the Ministry and the members of his team for the caretaker cabinet‘s term of office.