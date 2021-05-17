Detailed Audit Pending at Bulgarian Development Bank

The Bulgarian Development Bank will be thoroughly audited. An ad hoc commission is expected to launch an urgent probe into the work of the financial institution.

The reason is that according to the caretaker minister of economy, about BGN 1 billion have been given out to eight companies in Bulgaria. Some of them were indirectly connected with Delyan Peevski, Anton Kutev, spokesman for the caretaker government told NOVA TV.

"Although BDB was established as a lender for small and medium-sized companies about BGN1 bn is is given to eight companies that are anything but small. The fact is that some of them are related to several iconic persons. One of them is Delyan Peevski. To me, this is outrageous because it's a state-owned bank. It turns out that the main goal of the state is to support big business", said Anton Kutev.

The caretaker Minister of Economy has been misled by media publications, the representative of GERB Aleksandar Ivanov commented for Hello, Bulgaria talk show. According to him, the allegations about “BGN 1 billion handed out to eight companies is nothing but a” warmed-up concoction."