Bulgarian Health Authorities Mull Extension of Emergency Epidemic Situation, Revise Entry Regulations

It is planned to extend the emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria for another month - until the end of June, said in an interview with bTV, the Chief State Health Inspector, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

“A lot of the measures that are being implemented now are related to the declaration of this emergency situation, so without it they cannot be in effect. We will probably have to extend it by least one month," added Kunchev.

The vaccination "green corridors" will not be closed, from now on it will be easier to distribute vaccines among GPs - they will receive them from the regional health inspectorates (RHI) and the diagnostic consultative centers (DCC), which will be specified in the Health Minister’s order. The aim is to to avoid crowding and tensions, as it happened in front of the Sofia RHI some time ago.

"The role of general practitioners in vaccination rollout should be enhanced - that is, they must get as many vaccine doses as they order. Since the end of May, deliveries of Pfizer vaccine have doubled, enabling us to meet almost 100% of their requests, and the remaining quantities to be allocated for those registered in the electronic system and the "green corridors," Assoc. Prof. Kunchev explained.

Changes to the rules for entering Bulgaria are considered - children up to a certain age not to be tested. Two options for such an age limit are discussed - up to 2 years of age or up to 5-6 years, as the second proposal will most probably be adopted.

"In my opinion, it is more appropriate to exempt from testing 5-6-year-olds, taking a sample from younger children is more difficult, especially at the border or anywhere else. There is a minimal risk, but it is acceptable, the percentage of children under 5 who arrive in Bulgaria is not so high, so we can set an age limit that facilitates people's travel", said the health expert.

It is also planned to expand the list of manufacturers of authorized rapid tests in order to remove quarantine requirement for those entering Bulgaria. The list of countries from which entry is prohibited because of the spread of the Indian version of the virus will also be expanded.