Society » HEALTH | May 17, 2021, Monday // 09:04
Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 151 Newly Infected, 9 Fatalities

In the last 24 hours,151 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Bulgaria. 4,309 tests were made. Positive samples are about 4%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 414 192 are the confirmed cases in Bulgaria.

Nine people have died, data from the Single Information Portal shows. In total, 17,259 are the victims of the infection in Bulgaria.

As of May 17, the active cases were 34,458. Of those, 4,858 people were hospitalized, including 499 in intensive care.

No new cases have been registered in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Silistra, Targovishte, Shumen.

In Sofia-city, where traditionally the most newly contagious are found, this Sunday they are only 25, and Burgas leads with 29 newly established cases. Next up is Varna - with 22.

Case count by regions: Veliko Tarnovo - 6, Vidin - 5, Vratsa - 2, Gabrovo - 4, Dobrich - 1, Kardzhali - 1, Kyustendil - 3, Lovech - 4, Montana - 5, Pazardzhik - 1, Pernik - 4, Pleven - 2, Plovdiv - 6, Razgrad - 1, Ruse - 6, Sliven - 6, Smolyan - 1, Sofia - 10, Stara Zagora - 3, Haskovo - 1, Yambol - 3.

In the last 24 hours,148 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered. The total number of cured in Bulgaria is 362,475.

In 24 hours 3,390 doses of vaccines were given and 1,116,741 have been administered since the campaign began on December 27.


