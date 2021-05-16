President Radev: Regime of Impunity Is Collapsing in Bulgaria

In his first interview since the appointment of a caretaker cabinet, President Rumen Radev expressed his conviction that "the statehood will be restored" despite "the bombs planted by the government of Boyko Borissov."

He expressed his concern that a third parliamentary election could be held this year.

Radev distanced himself from the oligarchy and declares that his policy is to strengthen the statehood, and Borissov himself is the oligarchy.

The president again criticized the GERB government as non-transparent and the prosecutor's office as its employee, and expressed the opinion that it has the capacity to hold fair elections. In an interview with BNR, Radev stated that he is responsible for the appointment of the caretaker government, as well as under the constitution, and he does not shy away from this responsibility.

He stressed that he has always been guided by the responsibility for the future of Bulgaria and on this criterion has selected the ministers in the cabinet, regardless of their party affiliations.

"Fear has not yet loosened its noose and it is difficult for people to decide to take such a position right now."

According to the president, there are "bombs planted under this government that are under remote control", citing the refusal of the government of Boyko Borissov to submit a budget update, which ties the hands of this cabinet.

"The outgoing government has abdicated from an extremely important task for the government of Bulgaria - to deposit its Recovery and Sustainability Plan with the European Commission. In this way, it has again put the caretaker cabinet in an extremely difficult situation," Radev said.

Radev reminded that estimates of his advisors for the purchase of a medical helicopter worth BGN 80 million were not accepted by Borissov's government, and so many people in remote areas could not receive medical help in the first hour.

"Thousands of Bulgarians are dying of heart attacks and strokes because they cannot get help in the so-called golden first hour," the president said. Radev pointed out that the two months of the caretaker government's forthcoming work are extremely short, but there are young and determined people in the cabinet, visionaries, and Bulgaria has much more "need for determination and ambition for reforms".

He gave the example of the youngest representative of the caretaker government, Atanas Pekanov, who is working on an analysis of all these plans and EU programs in individual European countries.

"We are pursuing a home-grown policy, and we can borrow profitable European models and develop as a society much faster," the president said.

"The oligarchy is his (Boyko Borissov's) and every oligarchy strives to start working with the next government. There is no way the oligarchy - Vasil Bozhkov or any oligarch - can become Radev's oligarchy. We have different value systems with the previous prime minister, they do not even intersect ", said Rumen Radev in response to speculations that in the government composed of him, there are people close to the accused businessman Vasil Bozhkov.

"We all expect the prosecutor's office to enter into its legal role. The government has so far been accustomed to the prosecutor's office being the guarantor of their impunity, but we see that the regime is collapsing and the prosecutor's office has a dilemma - whether to start working in the public interest or to be drawn together with this collapsing regime ", said Rumen Radev./Bnr