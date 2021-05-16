COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 203 Infected, 334 Cured
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours is 203, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal. The tests performed are 7281. The share of positive samples for the last 24 hours is 2.8 percent.
COVID-19 deaths were 7, compared with 49 deaths the day before. 334 people were cured during the day, which is more than the newly diagnosed. The active cases are 34,464.
6,591 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours. With them, the number of doses administered so far in Bulgaria has reached 1,113,351.
There are 4,839 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, of which 501 are in intensive care units.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, 414,041 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed. 17,250 people died and 362,327 were cured.
