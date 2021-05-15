COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 518 New Cases, Slight Increase of Fatalities

The number of newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 518, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal. That's 12 more than the 506 infected registered yesterday.

Thus, their number marked a slight increase as an absolute number, but decreased significantly as a percentage. 14,126 tests (PCR and antigenic) were performed, 2879 more than 11,247 the day before. Thus, the percentage of positive samples decreased from 4.49% to 3.66%.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 413,838.

The number of active cases, which are already 34,602, decreased by 1,522 compared to the previous report. The number of hospitalized is also declining. There are currently 4,832 people in hospitals, 282 less than a day earlier.

The number of patients placed in intensive care units is also decreasing, as they are already 504 (a decrease of 12 on a daily basis). 1,991 people have recovered from the disease and their total number is now 361,993.

Unfortunately 49 patients died in the last 24 hours, 5 more than the 44 deaths reported the previous day.

Thus, officially the victims of COVID-19 in our country are already 17,243. 13,333 medical personnel are among the official cases of coronavirus. 18,270 people are under quarantine.

Most infected were again found in Sofia-city - 62. Followed by Varna with 42, Blagoevgrad with 41 and Plovdiv with 39. There is no district without new cases, and the least are in Kyustendil - 3.

For the last 24 hours, 33,237 vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.