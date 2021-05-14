Caretaker PM Stefan Yanev met US Ambassador H.Mustafa

Politics | May 14, 2021, Friday // 23:53
Bulgaria: Caretaker PM Stefan Yanev met US Ambassador H.Mustafa

Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister, Stefan Yanev, on May 14, held a meeting with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa, at which issues related to the current political situation and prospects in this regard were discussed.

Prime Minister Yanev emphasised the priorities of the caretaker cabinet and the possibilities for their effective implementation. The Prime Minister and the Ambassador expressed a common opinion that the fight against corruption in Bulgaria is of fundamental importance.

The meeting between Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and Ambassador Herro Mustafa is a clear sign of the strengthening and development of Bulgarian-American relations, the government's press office said.

Special attention was paid to the potential for intensifying bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including in the area of the economy, with a view to the prospects for attracting investment and better business interaction.

The conversation touched upon topics related to energy diversification and preparations for the upcoming regional meeting of the Three Seas Initiative.

