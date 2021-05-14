Chief Secretary of Ministry of Interior Has Been Dismissed

The Council of Ministers on May 14 adopted a decision proposing to President Rumen Radev to issue a Decree terminating the powers of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Ivaylo Ivanov, and dismissing him.

The government decision was made in absentia.

Later, it became clear, the President signed the decree, but it not known who the replacement will be.

In the interim, the role will be performed by the Deputy Chief Secretary, Chief Commissioner, Stoyan Temelakiev, the Ministry of Interior said.