Business » TOURISM | May 14, 2021, Friday // 16:43
Bulgaria: Tourist Season in Greece Officially Opened, See What Entry Rules Are

As of today, the tourist season in Greece has officially kicked off Checkpoints Kulata – Promahon and Makaza – Nymfaia are open entry of tourists. At the Kulata border checkpoint the traffic is not busy. Cars, mostly with Serbian registration, are scarce.

There is no official information about any changes in the regulations for entering Greece so far. Travellers must submit a negative PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before travel or vaccination certificate, the second dose has to be administered 14 days prior to the trip.

It is important to know that a PCR test is also required for children over five.

However, rapid antigen test can still be made at the border. The condition for providing a QR code remains in force.

Travellers headed for the islands by sea or by air may do so not only with a negative PCR test or immunisation certificate, but also with a negative result of a rapid test carried out up to 24 hours before the journey. The exception are the islands of Lefkada, Salatina and Evia.

Throughout the country you can already travel freely, and the shops operate normally.

