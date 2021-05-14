Irregular Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Borders Mounting – Interior Ministry

For the first four months of the current year the Interior Ministry reports seven times as many attempts by illegal immigrants to enter Bulgaria through the Bulgarian-Turkish border compared to the same period in 2020. The Ministry said border police stopped 3,978 illegal immigrants who tried to enter the country.

Uniformed officers caught 147 people, 120 of them outside border checkpoint zones. Foreigners from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq were the most numerous.

Since the beginning of the year, the attempts of illegal immigrants to cross the Bulgarian-Greek border have been 12 times more frequent than in 2020. Border police have not allowed in 2,213 people, all of them were sent back to Greece. Ninety-seven people were detained - 28 at the border checkpoint, 69 outside the checkpoint zone.

Again, for the first 4 months of this year, border police detained 449 third-country nationals, 5 times more than in the same period of 2020.

The most are those detained when trying to cross the Bulgarian-Serbian border - 358. The majority are refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and Morocco, most of them detained in the country and registered.

The Interior Ministry informed that the caretaker deputy of interior minister Ventsislav Katinov was on a working visit to the area of the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, where he inspected the work of Border Police. He stressed that, in addition to ensuring fair elections, effective security at the state border is a top priority of the new government.







