Irregular Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Borders Mounting – Interior Ministry

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 14, 2021, Friday // 14:39
Bulgaria: Irregular Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Borders Mounting – Interior Ministry

For the first four months of the current year the Interior Ministry reports seven times as many attempts by illegal immigrants to enter Bulgaria through the Bulgarian-Turkish border compared to the same period in 2020. The Ministry said border police stopped 3,978 illegal immigrants who tried to enter the country.

Uniformed officers caught 147 people, 120 of them outside border checkpoint zones. Foreigners from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq were the most numerous.

Since the beginning of the year, the attempts of illegal immigrants to cross the Bulgarian-Greek border have been 12 times more frequent than in 2020. Border police have not allowed in 2,213 people, all of them were sent back to Greece. Ninety-seven people were detained - 28 at the border checkpoint, 69 outside the checkpoint zone.

Again, for the first 4 months of this year, border police detained 449 third-country nationals, 5 times more than in the same period of 2020.

The most are those detained when trying to cross the Bulgarian-Serbian border - 358. The majority are refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and Morocco, most of them detained in the country and registered.

The Interior Ministry informed that the caretaker deputy of interior minister Ventsislav Katinov was on a working visit to the area of the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, where he inspected the work of Border Police. He stressed that, in addition to ensuring fair elections, effective security at the state border is a top priority of the new government.

 




We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, border services, irregular migration, pressure
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria