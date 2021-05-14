Largest Bulgarian Emergency Hospital Reduces by 50% Its Covid-19 Beds

In "Pirogov" Hospital the beds for COVID patients are reduced by 50% due to a significant decrease in the number of people in need of treatment.

"The beds for treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Pirogov will be reduced by 50%, because recently some of them remain empty," said on tv the deputy director of the hospital and deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Union (BMA) Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski.

However, the hospitals remain fully operational.

"All hospitals will continue to care for these patients, but the needs are falling," he explained.

According to him, the reduction in coronavirus pressure is palpable.

Regarding the latest wave of the virus, Gabrovski commented that the rejuvenation of patients is a fact in the British version.

"We learned that this is a complex disease. But what has affected people the most is that it has delayed the treatment of the diseases they have, " Gabrovski added.

Nikolay Gabrovski believes that the most important task for the caretaker Minister of Health is to ensure the fight against the pandemic in the next few months, so that we have a normal autumn and winter.

"The new caretaker Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov cannot solve all problems for a short period of time, but one of the most important things is to ensure the fight against the pandemic within reasonable limits, to ensure a normal autumn," the specialist said. He added that the free access vaccination in so called “green corridors” in Pirogov will continue.