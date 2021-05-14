Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Appoints New CEO of National Revenue Agency

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 14, 2021, Friday // 12:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Appoints New CEO of National Revenue Agency

The caretaker cabinet has appointed Rumen Spetsov Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA). He is replacing Galya Dimitrova, who was relieved of her duties, the Government Information Service said on Friday.

Spetsov has been a consultant on finance and tax legislation in recent years after having over 10 years' experience at the NRA
until 2015. He has expertise in tax policy and legislation and in national security protection. He has graduated in Economics
and Trade and in Internal Financial Control from the Academy of Economics in Svishtov (Northern Bulgaria) and in National
Security Protection from the Interior Ministry's Academy.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, National Revenue Agency, new CEO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria