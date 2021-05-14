Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Appoints New CEO of National Revenue Agency

The caretaker cabinet has appointed Rumen Spetsov Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA). He is replacing Galya Dimitrova, who was relieved of her duties, the Government Information Service said on Friday.

Spetsov has been a consultant on finance and tax legislation in recent years after having over 10 years' experience at the NRA

until 2015. He has expertise in tax policy and legislation and in national security protection. He has graduated in Economics

and Trade and in Internal Financial Control from the Academy of Economics in Svishtov (Northern Bulgaria) and in National

Security Protection from the Interior Ministry's Academy.