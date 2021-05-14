Another Surge of Covid-19 in Bulgaria Is possible in Autumn – Prof. Nikolay Vitanov

The third coronavirus wave has subsided and we're leaving the zone of chaos, said mathematician and member of the now former National Operational Headquarters Prof. Nikolay Vitanov for the morning program of BNT.

The prognoses are favorable, but we have to be wary and should not rely on the viral seasonality. The Indian version is on our borders and if we let it in, the period of calm will end, warned Prof. Vitanov adding that so far the favorable scenario for the development of the epidemic seems to be viable.

At the moment, our shield against Covi-19 is becoming stronger and in 62-63 days we will achieve 70% of the built-up collective immunity. It is important, though, what will happen then– if we sit back and relax, the shield will get thinner, and again some subsequent infection surge may occur, the mathematician cautioned.

The virus spread is contained at the moment, and if we are careful we will have a peaceful summer. However, in the autumn it willcome back, the question is what the situation will be then, Prof. Vitanov went on saying.

In his opinion, the virus mutates and is getting weaker and soon will not be so contagious. Prof. Vitanov is sure that in addition to a vaccine, there will be a medicine against Covid-19. The favorable scenario is: the virus will exist, but it will not be so dangerous. The infection, however, is not flu, Prof. Vitanov pointed out. He was adamant that in our country the restrictive measures have always worked, and this helped to deal with the crisis.



