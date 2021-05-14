Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 506 Newly Infected, 44 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 506 from 11,247 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 14.

272 were confirmed from PCR and 234 from rapid antigen tests.

The latest cases registered in the districts are as follows:

Blagoevgrad – 20; Bourgas - 20; Varna - 41; Veliko Turnovo – 27; Vidin – 5; Vratsa – 7; Gabrovo – 15; Dobrich – 17; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 8; Lovech - 13; Montana - 16; Pazardzhik - 10; Pernik - 13; Pleven – 8; Plovdiv - 55; Razgrad - 7; Rousse - 26; Silistra – 1; Sliven - 7; Smolyan – 14; Sofia district - 14; Sofia city – 98; Stara Zagora - 20; Targovishte - 9; Haskovo - 14; Shoumen – 7; Yambol - 12.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 413,320.

The active cases are 36,124.

Of the total, 5,114 patients are in hospitals, 516 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 2,853 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 360,002;

· 37,759 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,073,523;

· 44 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,194.