Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 506 Newly Infected, 44 Fatalities
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 506 from 11,247 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 14.
272 were confirmed from PCR and 234 from rapid antigen tests.
The latest cases registered in the districts are as follows:
Blagoevgrad – 20; Bourgas - 20; Varna - 41; Veliko Turnovo – 27; Vidin – 5; Vratsa – 7; Gabrovo – 15; Dobrich – 17; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 8; Lovech - 13; Montana - 16; Pazardzhik - 10; Pernik - 13; Pleven – 8; Plovdiv - 55; Razgrad - 7; Rousse - 26; Silistra – 1; Sliven - 7; Smolyan – 14; Sofia district - 14; Sofia city – 98; Stara Zagora - 20; Targovishte - 9; Haskovo - 14; Shoumen – 7; Yambol - 12.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 413,320.
The active cases are 36,124.
Of the total, 5,114 patients are in hospitals, 516 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
· 2,853 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 360,002;
· 37,759 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,073,523;
· 44 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,194.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Largest Bulgarian Emergency Hospital Reduces by 50% Its Covid-19 Beds
- » 2/3 of Bulgarians Unlikely to Vaccinate, Western Europeans More Willing to Get Jab than Citizens of Eastern EU Countries
- » Another Surge of Covid-19 in Bulgaria Is possible in Autumn – Prof. Nikolay Vitanov
- » At Current Vaccination Rate Bulgaria Can Achieve Herd Immunity within Following Two Months
- » Vaccinated Americans Say Good-bye to Masks as Health Authorities Ease Restrictions
- » Doctor Simidchiev: Pandemic Is Like Fire