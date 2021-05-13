Pensioners in Bulgaria Will Continue to Receive Monthly Allowance of 50 BGN Decided Caretaker Covernment

Speaking at a briefing after the first meeting of the caretaker cabinet, the Minister of Social Affairs Galab Donev and Minuster of Finance Assen Vassilev announced that the monthly allowances of BGN 50 for pensioners, introduced by Boyko Borissov's government as a mesures against the coronavirus crisis, will continue to be paid until the end of the term of the caretaker government.

"We agreed with Mr. Vassilev that the monthly supplement of BGN 50 to the pensions of all Bulgarian pensioners will continue at least until the end of the term of the caretaker government," Social Affairs Minister Galab Donev said.

He clarified that the caretaker government understands that the situation of Bulgarian citizens is difficult due to the pandemic and the society expects a reaction from the government. Therefore, at its first official meeting, the newly appointed caretaker cabinet discussed social and economic measures.

The ministers said they needed about 10 days to work out scenarios on how and which anti-crisis measures to continue. They noted that the financial situation of the country was difficult.

"The measure for Bulgarian pensioners is aimed at the people most affected by the crisis. As for the measures for business, we are working with the Minister of Economy, with the Minister of Tourism to see in what way to provide support not only to the companies from the affected sectors, but also to the entire Bulgarian business," said Finance Minister Assen Vassilev.

According to him, options are being considered to help the self-employed.

"I will ask you to give us 7-10 days to work on the scenarios, to see what financial security there would be for such measures, in order to provide you with additional information on how we will support the economy, because the truth is that if the business does not work, there will be no money for anything, if the business works, there will be money for everything," the caretaker Minister of Finance said.