Bitcoin plunges 15% after Musk Tweets Tesla Will Not Accept It as Payment

The price of bitcoin has nosedived after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company was suspending plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for electric vehicles.

Bitcoin was down around 15% — other digital currencies followed bitcoin lower, with ethereum losing 14% and dogecoin shedding nearly 20%.

Musk cited bitcoin's high environmental cost as reason for the move, after months of being bullish on it.

"We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel," Musk said in a note posted on Twitter Wednesday. "Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment."

Tesla did not immediately respond to questions regarding the move, including how many vehicles have been purchased with bitcoin and whether Musk was previously unaware of its environmental impact.