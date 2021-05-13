M3 Communications Group, Inc. with 6 BAPRA Bright Awards

The company won the prestigious second place in the "Agency of the Year" category

M3 Communications Group, Inc. won 6 awards at the annual BAPRA Bright Awards, organized by the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies (BAPRA). At a glamorous ceremony last night, the prestigious international jury honored the agency for its successful projects in 2019/2020 among a total of 150 entries. The company made an impressive hat-trick with three awards in the "Special Event or Launch" category and won the prestigious sedond price in the "Agency of the Year"category. BAPRA Bright Awards are the most prominent awards in the PR industry in Bulgaria that have been held for 11 years now.

The creative projects, with which M3 Communications Group, Inc. impressed the jury in one of the most contested categories, "Event or Launch" and with which it achieved a triple success, are campaigns with international scope and global significance. First place was presented for the the unique pop-up escape room as part of the European Commission's consumer rights campaign. The second prize was awarded for the "Future of Mobility" forum for Shell Bulgaria and the third prize was awarded for the Davos Communication Summit, held in an online format.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. also received a silver award in the "Not-For-Profit Communications" category, where it again received a high praise from the jury for the large-scale #yourEUright campaign implemented for the European Commission to raise awareness about consumer rights. In addition, the Start Up Space project of the international satellite company Gilat brought the company third prize for "Employee Communications".

M3 Communications Group, Inc. also won the honorable second place in the "Agency of the Year" category. Since the establishment of BAPRA Bright Awards, the company has traditionally been in top 3 and has been a first place winner three times so far – in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

"The previous year was extremely challenging for the whole business and I am glad that despite this the Bulgarian PR companies have implemented such impressive projects. We at M3 Communications Group, Inc. managed to learn important lessons, to continue following the highest standards and to be valuable partners to our clients. We are happy that our efforts and professionalism are appreciated once again! Thank you to our entire team, our partners at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and all our other friends and partners", commented Maxim Behar, Founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

Apart from Bulgaria, the company has performed successfully in a number of international competitions this year. M3 Communications Group, Inc. is one of the four PR agencies competing for the "Best Agency in Europe" award in the prestigious PRWeek Global Awards 2021. The company is also among the finalists in the "CEE Consultancies of the Year" competition organized by PRovoke Media. Another significant achievement is that a campaign by M3 Communications Group, Inc. was selected among the final five international projects, competing for the award in the Public Affairs category of the prestigious international EMEA SABRE Awards 2021.