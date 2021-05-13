Six Earthquakes Registered in Bulgaria's Rhodope Region in 24 Hours

A total of six weak earthquakes were registered on the territory of Smolyan region on May 12 and 13. According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the strongest of these six earthquakes had a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 1.20am on May 13. The earthquake’s epicenter was 9.1 kilometers to the northeast of the town of Dospat and 137 kilometers from Sofia.

There are no reports that the earthquakes in Smolyan region were felt on the territory of the country, inform seismologists from NIGGG-BAS.

Two light earthquakes were recorded in the country on Thursday. One was in Dobrich and had a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale, according to a reference on the website of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS). The quake was recorded at 7:18 a.m. this morning.

There was also a slight tremor in the region og Dospat at 7:30 am measuring 2,7 on the Richter scale at a depth of 2 km.