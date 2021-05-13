Bulgaria’s Caretaker Government Holds First Sitting

Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and the members of his caretaker cabinet are to hold the first cabinet sitting after their official inauguration yesterday.

During the sitting, the Prime Minister and members of the government will discuss priority tasks to be carried out during the their two-month tenure.

Journalists were allowed on the premises of the Council of Ministers to cover the event.

The new cabinet's top priority will be organizing fair elections. President Rumen Radev asked the new executives to wage war with vote-buying and to illuminate as much as possible the real state of affairs in Bulgaria.

Our request to the media to give us a one-week grace period to acquaint the colleagues with the real picture to be presented, stated Prime Minister Stefan Yanev during the first cabinet sitting.