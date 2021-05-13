Bulgarian Stand on North Macedonia’s EU Accession Remains Unwavering – Caretaker Foreign Minister

Bulgaria has said it will not change its opposition to North Macedonia’s accession to the EU following a meeting between Bulgaria’s new caretaker Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev and Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Bulgaria is blocking Skopje due to historical and linguistic disputes. It is under growing pressure to change its stance.

“We are not authorised to change it [the Bulgarian position]. What depends on the ministry of foreign affairs will be done to continue the dialogue,” Stoev said after the meeting.

“But then everything is in the hands of the officials of North Macedonia, who are aware of the Bulgarian position. They should not speculate that there will be any change in the next two to three months, as long as this caretaker government lasts,” he added.

The continuity between the foreign policy set by the former cabinet of Boyko Borissov and the current caretaker government is not surprising. President Rumen Radev, who appointed the caretaker government, has repeatedly used firm rhetoric addressing the North Macedonian issue.

The main priority for the caretaker foreign minister will be the organisation of the early elections for Bulgarians abroad. (Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)