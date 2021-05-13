France Adds More Countries on Its Mandatory Quarantine List

Five more countries will be added to France’s mandatory 10-day quarantine list, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced Wednesday.

The list of countries will be released shortly, adding to the seven countries – Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Qatar – that have appeared on the list since last week.

Travellers from Chile, South Africa, India and Brazil already have to undergo mandatory quarantine as the appearance of new variants in those countries in the past weeks has made the health situation particularly worrying.

The decision was announced only days after the French executive planned a cautious easing of restrictions. With the high number of cases, France has remained a high-risk territory, including for French travellers heading to Germany, where quarantine rules apply.

As the tourist season approaches and the idea of an EU-wide vaccine passport takes shape, other countries are also easing quarantine measures.

Italy will put an end to its mandatory five-day quarantine for EU citizens as of 15 May. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed during his visit to Munich Wednesday his wish to see Germany lift quarantine measures for travellers returning from Austria and to take his country off the list of high-risk territories. /Magdalena Pistorius | EURACTIV.fr