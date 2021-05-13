Shooting in Sofia Metro … Follow-up

The investigation is in progress into the bloody incident at Sofia Airport metro station yesterday when a 62-year-old man shot a woman, 55, on one of the trains and killed herself. She remains in extremely serious condition and her life is in danger.

The two were not a family, but had their own families with children. They are believed to have had an affair, but this is yet to be verified by investigators. The woman was supposed to be on her way to Brussels.

She had a small suitcase with her. The man is a former army officer who worked for various security companies after retirement. The weapon he used to kill himself is legal and is personal possession. There is no evidence that the woman filed any complaints against him, Nova TV reported.

As of today, the man and woman's relatives will be summoned for questioning. Police suspect the attempted murder was well planned. The bloodied bodies were found by the train driver.

It is believed the man waited for the last coach to be emptied to attempt the murder. There are no eye witnesses to what happened. CCTV footage will be examined to see if the two boarded the metro train at the same station.

The woman is in a very grave condition in resuscitation ward at St. Anna University Hospital. She had two surgeries and two bullets were removed. The third was found at the scene.

"The woman is in intensive care, she's in an unstable condition. Yesterday, just after her arrival, two teams of surgeons were summoned.

"The woman is in intensive care, she's in an unstable condition. Yesterday, just after her arrival, two teams of surgeons were summoned.

Immediately after the completion of multi-hour surgery on the abdominal area, neurological surgeons began treating the wound on the head. There, the projectile went through the head and was outside the patient's body," explained Anton Lukov, spokesman for St. Anna University Hospital.










