Weather Today in Bulgaria

Thursday before noon will be partly sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus and rainy clouds will develop and in many places in the western half of the country there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfall.

In Northwestern Bulgaria there will be thunderstorms and hail conditions. A light wind will blow from the south-southwest, before noon in Eastern Bulgaria - from the southeast.

Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 22 and 27 degrees. During the day along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon. Almost no precipitation is expected there.

Moderate southeast wind will blow, which will be getting weaker by the evening and will be oriented from south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 20 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is from 14 degrees - on the Northern Black Sea coast, to 16 degrees - in the south. The sea waves will be 2-3 points.

Before noon over the mountains it will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon there will be cumulus and rainy clouds, and in many places in the mountains of Western and Central Bulgaria there will be short-term rainfall, in some areas - accompanied by thunder.

A moderate to strong wind will blow from west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 14 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 7 degrees.

On Friday there will be more sun in the morning. Around and in the afternoon, cumulonimbus and rainy clouds will develop again and in some areas, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountain regions, there will be short-term rain accompanied by thunders.

The wind will be oriented from the west and in the Danube plain will temporarily intensify to moderate. Temperatures will remain unchanged.