Bulgarian President Had Telephone Call with President of Israel

Cessation of the armed confrontation and efforts to strengthen peace in the Middle East are crucial not only for the State of Israel and Palestine, but for the whole world, President Rumen Radev said in a telephone conversation with the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin on May 12.

The conversation was at the initiative of President Rivlin. They discussed the escalation of tensions in the Middle East region in the recent days, in which dozens of people were killed.

President Rivlin stressed that the State of Israel seeks to de-escalate tensions, but calls for stability in the peace process so that the lives and health of no citizen are endangered.

Bulgaria is deeply concerned about the rapid development of this conflict and the human casualties, said President Rumen Radev.

The head of state also said that no one would benefit from an escalating military conflict. Bulgaria highly values ​​its friendship with the State of Israel, as well as with Palestine, and is ready to support efforts to de-escalate tensions, calm the situation and avoid new human casualties, said President Rumen Radev./bnt