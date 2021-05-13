Bulgarian President Had Telephone Call with President of Israel

Politics | May 13, 2021, Thursday // 06:39
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Had Telephone Call with President of Israel

Cessation of the armed confrontation and efforts to strengthen peace in the Middle East are crucial not only for the State of Israel and Palestine, but for the whole world, President Rumen Radev said in a telephone conversation with the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin on May 12.

The conversation was at the initiative of President Rivlin. They discussed the escalation of tensions in the Middle East region in the recent days, in which dozens of people were killed.

President Rivlin stressed that the State of Israel seeks to de-escalate tensions, but calls for stability in the peace process so that the lives and health of no citizen are endangered.

Bulgaria is deeply concerned about the rapid development of this conflict and the human casualties, said President Rumen Radev.

The head of state also said that no one would benefit from an escalating military conflict. Bulgaria highly values ​​its friendship with the State of Israel, as well as with Palestine, and is ready to support efforts to de-escalate tensions, calm the situation and avoid new human casualties, said President Rumen Radev./bnt

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria