Israel-Gaza Conflict Escalates, UN Warns of Possible "full-scale war"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government would use all its strength to protect Israel from enemies on the outside and rioters on the inside.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that its strikes on Gaza were its largest since the conflict in 2014.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says that more than 300 people have been injured there since the conflict began, as well as the 53 who have died.

Hamas said it was incensed by "the enemy's targeting of residential towers".