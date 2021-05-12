Yanev Caretaker Bulgarian Government –Tasks Ahead

War on the voting frauds, revealing the truth about the rule of Boyko Borissov and restoration of statehood - these are the main tasks of caretaker Premier, retired general Stefan Yanev, who took office today.

The new government, appointed by President Rumen Radev, will have to hold early parliamentary elections on July 11th and work until a regular cabinet is elected after them. Although this government will be in power for a short time, the new caretaker prime minister has vowed to begin resolving problems that have accumulated over the years, work to restore dialogue with small and medium-sized businesses and uphold the rule of law.

He announced the motto of his cabinet "Integrity, transparency and professionalism", but refused to answer journalistic questions from journalists.

The president requested fair elections and concern for the people's well-being

At the swearing-in ceremony for the caretaker government of Gen. Stefan Yanev, Rumen Radev presented it as "cabinet of democratic unity, it includes people from the left, center and right, politically neutral professionals, proven administrators and experts, free entrepreneurs and supporters of public discontent, personalities from academic circles."

Then the president set the main tasks for the caretaker cabinet - to ensure the normal functioning of the state; to ensure fair elections by declaring war on the purchased vote practices; to reveal, as far as possible in two months, the true picture of the condition of the state.

And most importantly - to take the first step towards strengthening the state institutions, rule of law and to give confidence to the Bulgarians that the country can be governed honestly, transparently and responsibly.

President Radev also asked the ministers to prove that concern for people is the most important priority, to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, to bring order to the chaos with vaccinations, as well as to take the difficult decision on the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, which has not yet been submitted to Brussels. He then reminded that there are proposals for specific projects for this document, including the purchase of medical helicopters.

"The outgoing government drained the state treasury with controversial projects and various pre-election expenses, abdicated from its responsibility and did not submit a budget update to the parliament. It left pensioners, medics and businesses without financial support at the most difficult moment," Rumen Radev added.

In response the Prime Minister Yanev promised honesty, transparency and professionalism On "Dondukov" 2 and announced that the motto of the cabinet will be integrity, transparency and professionalism.

He said he was a man who did not make empty promises, and said he relied on his full authority to work honestly, in accordance with the rule of law and in the public interest.

"We will work honestly, in compliance with the laws, in the interest of Bulgarian citizens for our Bulgaria," said Stefan Yanev.

He also set himself several tasks - organizing and conducting fair and democratic elections in compliance with the law and working in sync with the institutions, working to deal with the Covid crisis, restoring dialogue with Bulgarian business, and upholding the rule of law.