Shooting in Sofia Metro, Gunman Dead, Woman in Critical Condition

Gunfire broke out in a metro train carriage at the Sofia metro Airport station.

Several teams of police and emergency services have been sent to the scene.

"According to initial information, after an altercation between a man and a woman, the shooting occurred. He fired at her and then pointed the gun at himself. But these are just initial reports. This isn't about a terror attack. It's a domestic scandal. No shots were fired at passengers," Metropolitan Police Dir.bg told reporters. Stoyan Bratoev.

Emergency Medical Center spokeswoman Katya Sungarska told Dir.bg that at 2:24 p.m., a report about two people being shot at Sofia Airport metro station was received.

"We immediately sent a team there. They arrived in about 10 minutes. And in the meantime, we've sent two more resuscitation ambulances. A dead man and a woman in her 50s, were found at the scene. She was in critical condition. The team intubated her on site and transported to St. Anna University Hospital," Sungarska explained.

The area around the metro station is cordoned off. A gun was found near the suicide‘s body. An investigation is underway. The most likely cause of the tragedy is a personal relationship between the man and the woman.

Because of the incident, the metro trains in the area run to Iskarsko Shosse station, Sofia Municipality reported. Buses are provided to carry passengers to Sofia airport.