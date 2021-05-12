Unprecedented Trend: More Bulgarians Return Home Than Emigrate - NSI

Five times as many Bulgarians returned to the country last year and registered on a new address compared to those who left – there are 30,000 returnees and 6,000 departed, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

"Usually this proportion is in favor of departures, and in 2020 for the first time much fewer people have gone abroad. The number of Bulgarian citizens returning to their homeland is already considerable, and this impacts some markets dramatically. In my opinion Plovdiv is such a market", analyzes the statistics Dobromir Ganev, Chair of the National Association of Real Estate (NSNI) for investor.bg.

The NSI data show that among Bulgarians returning to their homeland last year the highest percentage are immigrants from Turkey, about 25%. "It makes perfect sense for these people to acquire residential property in Southern Bulgaria, especially in Kardzhali and Plovdiv. The second largest city in Bulgaria is a leader in migration growth and we see that there is a 34% rise in property transactions", points out Ganev.

According to him, the group of returnees to our country is unprecedented in numbers to date. These are people who return for objective reasons - loss of employment, reduced income, which render their residence abroad meaningless. Therefore, they decided to look for new opportunities in Bulgaria, which affects not only the property, but also the labour and other markets.