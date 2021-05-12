Bulgaria’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Will Not Change Stand on North Macedonia

Bulgaria's framework position on North Macedonia has been adopted with consensus by all political forces in parliament. We do not have the authority to change this position. The caretaker cabinet and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will do what depends on them to continue the dialogue, the new caretaker FM Svetlan Stoev said.

"From now on, everything is in the hands of North Macedonian officials. They know what the Bulgarian position is and should not speculate that there would be any change in the next 2-3 months, as long as this caretaker government lasts," Stoev added. At a ceremony in the ministry he accepted the position from Ekaterina Zaharieva.