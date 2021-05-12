Bulgaria Strongly Condemns Hamas Rocket Attacks on Israel
Bulgaria is watching with great concern the continuing serious escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, which has further increased tensions, especially in and around Jerusalem, outgoing Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and her successor in the caretaker government Svetlan Stoev said in a joint statement on May 12.
“We strongly condemn the ongoing rocket attacks and attacks on the civilian population, which are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” said the joint statement, read out by Stoev at a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry.
The provocative rocket fire from Gaza was terrorising the Israeli and Arab populations in and around Jerusalem and must be stopped immediately, the statement said.
“Violence and terror are not the answer. We deeply regret every lost life and express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, including children, and the injured, to whom we wish a speedy recovery.
“We call for immediate de-escalation and again call on all parties to exercise restraint, responsibility and common sense,” the statement said
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Allocates Additional EUR 133,4 M for Bulgaria, Sweden to Mitigate Impact of Coronavirus Crisis
- » Irregular Migration Pressure on Bulgarian Borders Mounting – Interior Ministry
- » Bulgaria: Caretaker Finance Minister Reveals Rationale behind Personnel Reshuffle in Revenue Agencies
- » Bulgaria’s Ultra-Nationalist Parties Mull Running for July General Election Together
- » Bulgarian Customs Agency Has New Executive Director
- » Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Appoints New CEO of National Revenue Agency