Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov Passed Baton to Stefan Yanev, Journalists Not Allowed to Swearing-in Ceremony

The ministers of the third cabinet headed by Boyko Borisov handed over power to the caretaker government appointed by decree of President Rumen Radev. This happened at a ceremony in the Council of Ministers, at which journalists were not allowed.

Shortly before that, the Head of State presented the cabinet at an official ceremony, at which he said that he should hold fair elections, reveal as far as he can, the truth about the previous government and adopt the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

After the ministers were sworn in, headed by Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, they walked the short distance from the President‘s Office on 2, Dondukov Blvd. to the Council of Ministers on 1, Dondukov Blvd.

Yanev only waved to the journalists, but declined to comment.

At the same time, press photographers caught on film former Prime Minister and Leader of GERB Boyko Borissov, walking down the stairs of the government building.

On the way out, Yanev again refused to speak after already having given a speech about his priorities at the President’s Office, but some of the ministers commented before the media for the first time.

"The caretaker government has the ambition to show integrity, transparency and professionalism," caretaker Justice Minister Yanaki Stoilov told reporters on his way out of the Council of Ministers.

In his words, the ministery that he will be in charge of is associated with justice, which is too big a claim, but he expressed hope that the caretaker government will deliver on the expectations of the Bulgarian citizens for justice.

Stoilov added that the government will objectively assess the real state of affairs in Bulgaria without bias and prejudice.

Caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov also said that the cabinet will work for transparent and responsible governance. Asked if the period was sufficient to improve the country's economic situation, he said that every day is important for getting out of the economic crisis.

The Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov also said he shared the ambition for transparent and responsible governance. When asked if the affairs of state would be brought to light, as President Radev said, he confirmed his words.

"I am going to a place where I intend to do a lot," said caretaker Minister of Culture Velislav Minekov. He added that in two months he would try to do what had not been done in 10 years. Minekov clarified that in the first place he will have a meeting with people from theparliamentary parties and ask them about their cultural programs and intentions regarding the ministry.

He said that a lot of effort had been invested in the Recovery and Development Plan for a long time and he hoped Bulgaria would get a huge amount of help worth nearly EUR 50 million. The problem, however, was that no one had taken action towards achieving this goal.

Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov declined to comment, but his predecessor agreed.

"With relief and great joy from the results achieved, I surrender power," said Prof. Kostadin Angelov.