Book Niches Growing in Popularity

When most people think of books, the first thing that comes to mind is the classics we’ve had to endure during our school years. If you’re like most people and didn’t find these works particularly entertaining, we’ve got good news for you. The world of literature is an ever-changing one. Different genres go in and out of style all the time, with some pretty surprising book niches taking the world by storm at one point or another. If you’re looking for a new read to take up a portion of your free time, here are a few niches that are currently gaining tons of traction.

The Casino & Gambling Niche

In the last couple of years, casinos have taken on a life of their own. Thanks to the rising popularity of online casinos, digital alternatives of classic games like Poker, Roulette, and Craps are now a go-to for millions of gamers around the world!

As you might have expected, the rising popularity of casino games worldwide has inspired the rise of a very particular reading niche – casino books! Whether they’re in the form of Poker strategy guidebooks, game history books, or action novels set in the exciting world of casinos, these books are doing insanely well right now. It doesn’t matter whether they’re fiction or nonfiction, if they’re casino-related in any way, chances are there are plenty of people reading them.

The Supernatural Romance Niche

If you’ve been following what’s new in the entertainment sphere in the last decade, you’ve probably noticed an interesting pattern. Unlike in the past where terrifying monsters like vampires, werewolves, and zombies roamed in the realm of horror, these creatures have found themselves a new role. Instead of being nightmare fuel as intended, monsters are now dashing love interests for misunderstood heroes and heroines.

The switch-up here is undoubtedly a strange one, but we can’t say that it doesn’t sell. In the supernatural romance niche that readers, particularly young adults, have been fawning over, the monsters aren’t as monstrous as they once were. Their once scary features are now altered to make them “different”, but they’re far from scary. As one can assume, these misunderstood beings might have some dark tendencies, but through the power of love, they ultimately choose a path of light.

The Video-Game-Inspired Niche

With gaming becoming one of the most popular hobbies in the world, it’s no surprise to see other forms of entertainment take some pointers from it. Modern literature takes this a step further. The video-game-inspired niche of books mainly draws from the best MMORPGs currently on the market. Taking elements from this game genre, the characters in these books are thrown into a video game world where they have to level up, defeat powerful bosses and clear dungeons! Without a shadow of a doubt, this niche is probably one of the best trending book categories at the moment.