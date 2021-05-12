LIVE: President Radev Introduces Caretaker Cabinet, Vows to Fight Vote-Buying

President Rumen Radev officially introduced members of the caretaker cabinet.

"The 45th National Assembly was short-lived, but not meaningless. This parliament will remain in history for setting a benchmark for an exit from the dictatorship. The Omerta rule of the compromised governance model gave way. However, this NA did not deliver on voters‘ expectations for forming a government that would take Bulgaria down a new path.

The caretaker government is a government of democratic unity. I have invited all kinds of people to take part in it who prove what we need - it is possible that democrats of different political leanings would overcome the faded distinctions and fight together for the cause of a free Bulgaria.

I remain convinced that our future as a nation depends on the ability to unite around right causes. We are faced with a bitter legacy left by the status quo. There are important tasks ahead of the cabinet. We're declaring war on the vote-buying. And I hope we can reveal the real face of the outgoing administration.

I hope to prove that the country can be governed transparently and honestly.