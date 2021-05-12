Greece Upscales Vaccines Rollout to Boost Tourism

Greece plans to fully vaccinating all residents on nearly 100 of its islands by the end of June in a bid to attract tourists this summer, news wires reported. The national jab programme earlier gave priority to the older people and medical workers vulnerability to coronavirus.

Among the Greek islands which will be vaccinated by the end of June are Rhodes, Corfu, Zante, Kefalonia, Santorini and Mykonos.

“This initiative aims to support local communities, as well as their economies. My message is clear. We are open again”, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

The country will reopen for tourism on Saturday when it lifts a ban on people travelling between different regions.