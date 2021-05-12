Brussels Disappointed Bulgaria’s Top Prosecutor, Insists on His Accountability and Criminal Liability

After the EC confirmed that they had received the letter of the Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev and other top prosecutors, in which the latter argued against the closure of the specialized prosecutor's office and the special court, they reminded them that EC wants to introduce accountability and criminal liability for Bulgaria’s No1 Prosecutor.

The European Commission confirmed that they are aware of the latest legislative proposals which Brussels is also monitoring in the context of the annual report on the rule of law. According to Brussels, it is important that Bulgaria does not reverse the course of progress and finalizes the implementation of the latest recommendations. These are about the legislative changes related to the accountability and criminal responsibility of the Prosecutor General and his deputies. The Venice Commission also has a stand on this issue.

The European Commission, quoted by BNR, also reminds the commitment of the Bulgarian Government to ensure continuous cooperation with the Council of Europe institutions to remedy the remaining shortcomings with regard to an anti-corruption framework and effective criminal investigations.

Brussels will continue to closely monitor the situation in Bulgaria in the context of the forthcoming report on the rule of law, the EC says further.