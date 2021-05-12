Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 877 Newly Infected, 59 Fatalities

Over the past 24 hours, 877 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, data from the single information portal shows.

Yesterday, 13,190 diagnostic tests were made - 5,581 PCR and 7,609 antigen tests. Positive are just over 6.6%.

As of May 12, there were 41,434 active Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria.

During the day 35,748 doses of vaccines were given. The total number of immunised is now 999,287, of which 338,083 were vaccinated with a second dose.

Hospitals across the country are treating 5,410 patients with Covid-19 - 161 fewer than yesterday. In intensive care wards there are 535 patients - they are 20 less than the previous day.

The disease claimed the lives of 59 people, cured are 2,222.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 17,104 deaths, 353,619 people have recovered.

The total number of confirmed carriers of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 412,157, among them 13,294 medics.

The most new cases are registered in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 23 new cases, Burgas - 66, Varna - 77, Veliko Tarnovo - 27, Vidin - 16, Vratsa - 15, Gabrovo - 19, Dobrich - 13, Kardzhali - 10, Kyustendil - 9, Lovech - 15, Montana - 34, Pazardzhik - 20, Pernik - 25, Pleven - 19, Plovdiv - 72, Razgrad - 8, Ruse - 44, Silistra - 8, Sliven - 18, Smolyan - 11, Sofia-city - 182, Sofia-region - 31, Stara Zagora - 44, Targovishte - 17, Haskovo - 20 , Shumen - 18, Yambol - 16.



