COVID-19 Measures Tightened in Many Cities in Bulgaria

Society | March 15, 2021, Monday // 10:16
Bulgaria: COVID-19 Measures Tightened in Many Cities in Bulgaria pixabay.com

New local restrictions are in place today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kindergartens in Svishtov are closing. In Varna and the region, students from 6th to 12th grade will study online.

For different age groups, there will be no attendance classes in Pazardzhik, Svishtov, Kyustendil, Dobrich and Sliven.

