COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7,000 in Hospitals, Number of Infected Reached 500 per 100 Thousand population

Society » HEALTH | March 15, 2021, Monday // 09:36
679 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal, updated at midnight. 18 percent of the total 3,759 tests performed are positive.

Most are newly infected in Sofia - 223. The districts of Varna - 61 and Burgas - 56 new cases follow.

51 people were reported dead, 584 were cured. A total of 7,101 patients with coronavirus remained in hospital, of which 533 - in intensive care units.

The total number of doses of vaccines in Bulgaria is 338,879, and the new ones per day are 975.

Urgent measures are also being taken to control the serious pressure on the system. Today is the last day that hospitals in Sofia use 50% of their capacity for patients with coronavirus.

The new order of the Regional Health Inspectorate obliges the medical institutions to increase the COVID beds by another 20%. The reason - the number of infected in the capital has already reached 500 per 100 thousand population.

Health statistics show that the number of infected children has increased in the last two weeks.

A new tightening of measures is also possible. In Sofia, for example, it would affect gyms and malls.

