Increase in Bank Charges in Bulgaria

Bank charges in Bulgaria have increased significantly in the past 12 months. Using money in cash in a bank branch, or drawing cash from ATMs is most expensive, warned business consultant Stefan Hristov. If people want to save costs, they should switch over to cashless payments, said Stefan Hristov in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bank account maintenance fees have nearly doubled in one year. However, according to the annual report of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, in 2020 the fee and commission income in the banking sector decreased by 6.5% year on year to EUR 632 million./BNR