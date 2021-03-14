Bulgaria Marks Sirni Zagovezni – the Day of Forgiveness

March 14, 2021, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Marks Sirni Zagovezni – the Day of Forgiveness Bnt.bg

On March 14, 2021, Bulgarians mark Sirzi Zagovezni – the day of forgiveness. The date is different every year. The feast always falls on Sundays, seven weeks before Easter.

People in Bulgaria keep the tradition to ask forgiveness to the older family members. The words that are used are “Forgive me” and the answer is “You are forgiven”.

Sirni Zagovezni means Cheesfare Sunday. It is the last day on which dairy products are eaten before the beginning of the Great Lent. People in Bulgaria traditionally eat white halva, which is made of sugar and nuts.

One of the rituals performed on that day is ”hamkane”, in which a piece of white sugar or a boiled egg is attached to a string tied to the ceiling of a room. Then it is swung and all the children around the table in have to catch it, using only their mouths, without using their hands./BNT

