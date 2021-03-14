COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,019 New Cases

2,019 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. They were established after 10,614 tests were performed, the data in the Unified Information Portal show. This means that the percentage of positive samples is 19.

38 people have lost the battle with the virus in the last 24 hours. The cured in 24 hours are 1,118.

6,948 people are treated in coronavirus hospitals, of which 522 in intensive care units.

1,244 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given for the past 24 hours.