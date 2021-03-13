COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,159 New Cases
3,159 are the new cases of coronavirus per day. They were identified after 17,161 tests were performed. The percentage of positive samples is 18.4, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
The battle with the virus has lost 102 people in the last 24 hours. There were 1,697 cured in 24 hours.
6,818 were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, of which 506 were in intensive care units.
The doses of the coronavirus vaccine given for the last 24 hours were 12,214.
