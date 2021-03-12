Info for Travelers: Stringent Rules on Entering Germany, Turkey Issues Special HES Code

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that following the alerts for stopped Bulgarian citizens travelling by public transport and entering Germany from the Czech Republic, that, strict rules for admitting foreign nationals are valid for Germany due to the COVID-19restrictive measures

According to information from our embassy in Berlin even with one irregular passenger on board, the vehicle is returned, and tourists or foreign nationals are not allowed without good reason.

Until March 17, temporary border control remains in place at the border with the Czech Republic and the Austrian province of Tyrol, classified as "areas with coronavirus mutations". This means a temporary ban on the transportation of passengers and a recommendation to suspend travel from those countries.

Exceptions from ban on entry into Germany through the territory of the Czech Republic and Tyrol will be made only for:

- German nationals and third-country nationals who are members of the family of a German national, such as spouse, live-in partner, minor children and their parents;

- nationals domiciled or resident in Germany;

- transport staff;

- healthcare staff - doctors, nurses and other medical staff;

- citizens travelling to Germany for urgent humanitarian reasons, as well as those working for the International Atomic Energy Organisation and the UN.

The exemptions are also valid for border workers of the professions indispensable for maintaining the activities of enterprises in the provinces of Saxony and Bavaria.

In such cases, the entry into Germany requires mandatory digital advance registration on www.einreiseanmeldung.de or, respectively, on paper. A negative test for a coronavirus is also required, not older than 48 hours, and citizens are quarantined for a period of 10 days.

Detailed information on restrictive measures upon entry into Germany is published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: https://www.mfa.bg/bg/covid19map/Europe/Germany

The Foreign Ministry recommends that Bulgarian citizens refrain from travel if it is not urgent, as well as follow the recommendations and instructions of the authorities in the country in which they are located.

Those entering Turkey fill out an online form

All travellers entering Turkey from abroad, regardless of their nationality, will have to fill out an online form, reports the electronic edition Tourism Gunlugü.

They will receive a special HES code that they will use during their stay in Turkey. Without a completed form, travellers will not be allowed into the country.

An exception will be made only for those transiting through Turkey.

The form must be completed within 72 hours prior to the trip.

Thanks to the generated HES code, the visitor will be informed of possible contacts during their stay in Turkey with coronavirus-infected or persons in contact with COVID-19 patients.