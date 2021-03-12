Harry Potter’s Magic Wand Goes Under Hammer

A wand used by Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter is among the showbiz-related items going up for auction in California next month.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, the wand - which was used in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire in 2005 - is expected to fetch up to $10,000 (£7,100).

Also going under the hammer from the popular films are one of Snape's wands, the licence plate and badge from the Flying Ford Anglia car used in 2002's Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, and a Hogwart's wax seal acceptance letter envelope from 2001's Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

Darren Julien, chief executive and president of Julien's Auctions, said the auction is "our biggest one to date - comprising of the most coveted pop culture relics from the past half century".

He said: "As Julien's continues to consistently shatter Hollywood memorabilia, music and celebrity estate records at auction, we are positioned to expand and offer this tremendous selection of over 800 investment quality and museum exhibition-worthy cinematic treasures from the popular genres of science fiction, action, fantasy, adventure, and beyond."