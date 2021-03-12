Entire Italy to Be Declared Red Coronavirus Alert Zone over Easter Holidays

The Italian government intends to make the whole of Italy a Covid-19 'red zone' from 3 to 5 April, a period which includes Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, sources told ANSA on Friday. PM Mario Draghi's government is set to impose a new regime of measures in force from 15 March until 6 April, with coronavirus cases rising sharply in Italy, the sources said.

Draghi's administration already held talks with regional governments and other local authorities on new restrictions. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Italy's conference of regions, gave a "positive judgement" of the decree with the measures that the government is set to present, the sources said.

Red is the maximum level in Italy's tired system of coronavirus restrictions. In red zones, non-essential shops are closed, restaurants and bars cannot serve customers and pupils must have lessons via distance learning, among other things.