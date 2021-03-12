Entire Italy to Be Declared Red Coronavirus Alert Zone over Easter Holidays
The Italian government intends to make the whole of Italy a Covid-19 'red zone' from 3 to 5 April, a period which includes Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, sources told ANSA on Friday. PM Mario Draghi's government is set to impose a new regime of measures in force from 15 March until 6 April, with coronavirus cases rising sharply in Italy, the sources said.
Draghi's administration already held talks with regional governments and other local authorities on new restrictions. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Italy's conference of regions, gave a "positive judgement" of the decree with the measures that the government is set to present, the sources said.
Red is the maximum level in Italy's tired system of coronavirus restrictions. In red zones, non-essential shops are closed, restaurants and bars cannot serve customers and pupils must have lessons via distance learning, among other things.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Switzerland Imposed 10-Day Quarantine for Arrivals from Bulgaria
- » Bulgarians Travelling to Montenegro Should Have Negative PCR Test or Vaccination Certificate
- » Bulgaria: Sun Shades Will Cost Less along Black Sea Coast in 2021
- » Spain Ready to Roll out Vaccination Passports in May, Welcomes Back Holidaymakers
- » Daily Mail: Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach Again Tops Rankings as Best Bargain Vacation Place in Europe
- » Thailand Cuts Quarantine for Foreign Arrivals from 14 to 7 Days as of April