N.Macedonia Heads to Eurovison Song Contest with "Bulgarian Flag"

Vasil Garvanliev from Strumica with the song "Here I stand" will represent Northern Macedonia at this year's Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

The Bulgarian tricolor can be seen in the video of the artist, but nowhere in the video becomes clear that it is a singer from Northern Macedonia, according to the Skopje-based electronic edition MakPress writes.

In the video, in one of the frames, which lasts about five seconds, against the background of Vasil Garvanliev, the colors of the Bulgarian flag appear, placed vertically on the wall.

At the same time at no point in the video can it be understood that it is for a performer from Northern Macedonia, despite the idea of ​​the competition to promote individual European countries, the publication continues.

"The author of the music and lyrics is Vasil himself, and the arrangement and production are the work of Borche Kuzmanovski and Davor Yordanovski.

The music for the song was recorded at the Fames Studio in Skopje, with a live orchestra and conducted by Oleg Kondratenko.